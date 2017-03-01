The positive response already was being reflected in the markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed the 21,000 milestone at the opening bell Wednesday morning in what was the fastest 1,000-point advance in the blue-chip index’s history. This was after Trump called again for repealing ObamaCare, overhauling the tax code and advancing a $1 trillion infrastructure plan.
Trump basks in afterglow of 'home run' address to Congress | Fox News
Seeded on Wed Mar 1, 2017 8:03 AM
