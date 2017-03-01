Newsvine

T. Bandit

T. Bandit does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 2 Comments: 17 Since: Mar 2017

Trump basks in afterglow of 'home run' address to Congress | Fox News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by T. Bandit View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONFOXNews.com
Seeded on Wed Mar 1, 2017 8:03 AM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    The positive response already was being reflected in the markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed the 21,000 milestone at the opening bell Wednesday morning in what was the fastest 1,000-point advance in the blue-chip index’s history. This was after Trump called again for repealing ObamaCare, overhauling the tax code and advancing a $1 trillion infrastructure plan.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor